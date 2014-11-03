BUENOS AIRES Nov 2 Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez checked into a Buenos Aires hospital for treatment of "an infectious fever," according to a statement issued by the government.

"She decided to check herself in for observation and treatment," said the statement, which was signed by her medical team.

The 61-year-old, two-term president had an operation last year to remove blood that pooled on her brain. She had since resumed a full schedule but took several days off last month with a sore throat. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Eric Walsh)