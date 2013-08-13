(Repeats to change headline)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Aug 12 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez may be a lame duck after her coalition was
thumped in a mid-term primary election, but with two years left
in power she can still impose more of the capital and currency
controls that have cut confidence in Latin America's No. 3
economy.
Fernandez's candidates won just 26 percent of the nationwide
vote in Sunday's primary, much less than expected, and her
hand-picked congressional candidate lost in the must-win
province of Buenos Aires, home to 40 percent of the country's
electorate.
The results put Fernandez's coalition in a much weaker
position ahead of legislative elections in October and all but
killed chances that her supporters might be able to change the
constitution to allow her to run for a third term in 2015.
With no competition among candidates on the lists offered by
most parties in the primary, and with voters allowed to split
the ticket among their choices for the Chamber of Deputies and
Senate, the vote served as a referendum on Fernandez's rule.
Opposition to her interventionist policies is now likely to
increase and presidential hopefuls will start to position
themselves, but the leftist president is likely to rise to the
challenge.
"We are going to deepen the transformation (of the
country)," Fernandez, 60, said on Sunday night as results showed
her coalition doing poorly. "The unleashing of these other
movements is cause for us to redouble our efforts."
Since winning re-election in 2011, Fernandez has
nationalized Argentina's main energy company YPF,
erected import barriers and imposed heavy-handed controls meant
to stop capital flight and support the anemic peso currency.
MASSA FOR PRESIDENT?
Chief among the political forces rising against Fernandez is
Sergio Massa, the 41-year-old market friendly mayor of Tigre,
Buenos Aires province, who beat the president's candidate in
that district's primary congressional contest.
Posters appeared on Monday morning promoting Massa for
president in 2015.
But before that, Argentina will watch closely to see how
Fernandez handles the transition that lies ahead.
"She will probably reinforce her trademark policies," said
Karen Hooper, an analyst with U.S. consultancy Stratfor.
"That said, there are hard choices that need to be made, and
she has shown a willingness in past post-election periods to
tackle controversial issues like subsidy reduction, albeit with
little success," Hooper added.
Over her six years in power Fernandez has won support from
the poor with generous welfare spending and has also overseen
steady economic growth, although it has come at a cost.
Inflation is estimated by private economists at more than 20
percent per year, one of the highest rates in the world.
Fernandez might come under pressure to reduce inflation by
cutting subsidies and other government spending, but that would
fly directly in the face of her discourse of the last six years
and might spark street protests.
Whatever course she chooses, Fernandez will probably stay in
charge of the policy agenda until the end of her term in
December 2015, said Daniel Kerner of the Eurasia Group, a
political risk consulting firm.
"It seems likely that the government will double down on its
heterodox policies and will likely try to regain the initiative
with some bold policy move," Kerner added. "The difference now
is that she will likely encounter increasing resistance, from
politicians, the media and the judiciary."
While Fernandez keeps control over financial assistance to
cash-strapped provincial governments, a key political power
lever in Argentina, the primary showed her coalition is fraying.
Argentine bond prices rose on Monday and country risk
spreads tightened as investors factored in the increasing
possibility that a new and more business-friendly president will
take over in late 2015.
"People are willing to take another look at Argentina
because its bonds pay very high yields even though its economy
is growing faster than Brazil's," said Gary Kleiman of
Washington-based emerging markets consultants Kleiman
International.
"From a short-term tactical allocation perspective,
Argentina could be an opportunity to get some bargains."
Argentina's international bonds were at more than 1,000
basis points on Monday, according to JP Morgan's benchmark
Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus, while the index as a whole was
at 331 basis points. Higher spreads reflect higher perceived
risk of default as compared with safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper.
The feisty president showed flexibility in negotiating a
recent billion-dollar deal with Chevron, in which the
U.S. oil giant was granted exceptions to foreign exchange,
export and tax rules to develop Argentina's vast shale oil
resources.
"You can look at this deal from a political perspective and
say that, moving forward, she could move toward the center
rather than acting like a cornered animal," Kleiman said.
Argentina's economy is expected to grow by about 5 percent
this year despite looming fiscal troubles.
The country has steady money inflows from soy, corn and
wheat exports. However, public spending has outpaced revenue as
the Oct. 27 legislative elections approach. Going into the
primary, central bank reserves are at $37 billion versus $45
billion a year ago.
