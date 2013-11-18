BUENOS AIRES Nov 18 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez resumed her duties on Monday though her
agenda was confined to meetings with senior officials after
recuperating from brain surgery the past five weeks, her office
said.
The president had surgery on Oct. 8 to remove blood that had
pooled on the surface of her brain. She has not made an official
public appearance or speech since then.
Fernandez is scheduled to meet on Monday with Secretary
General Oscar Parrilli, Cabinet Chief Jan Manuel Abal and Vice
President Amado Boudou in the president's official residence,
Los Olivos.
Her government faces the threat of renewed protests from
farmers who say government policies are hurting their profits,
high inflation, rising crime, an over-valued currency and
dwindling foreign reserves.
Her absence has been conspicuous in a country accustomed to
her centralized leadership style and frequent speeches.
Fernandez's supporters suffered heavy losses in mid-term
elections on Oct. 27 that ended her chances of securing a change
to the constitution that would enable her to run for a third
term in 2015.
She has not yet been cleared for air travel and is scheduled
for another medical check-up on Dec. 9.