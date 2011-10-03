* Fiat cuts production due to high inventories in Brazil
* About 400 workers told to temporarily stop duties
BUENOS AIRES Oct 3 The Argentine unit of
Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI trimmed production by cutting a
work shift due to high inventories in top export market Brazil,
a union spokesman said on Monday.
Brazil's booming auto market has been key for Fiat and
other carmakers, but the companies have recently scaled back
due to high inventories and signs of cooling demand in Brazil
after a red-hot first half of the year.[ID:nN1E7840R3]
Fiat's plant in Cordoba, Argentina, which exports about 85
percent of its vehicles to Brazil, stopped a production line
shift, said Leonardo Almada, a spokesman for Argentina's
Mechanics and Auto Transport Union.
As a result, about 400 workers have temporarily stopped
working at the plant, Almada said. Fiat is expected to close
the plant for one day on Friday as part of the cutback, he
said.
A Fiat spokesman in Argentina declined to comment on the
matter.
(Reporting by Guido Nejamkis, writing by Luis Andres Henao;
editing by John Wallace)