BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
BUENOS AIRES Dec 12 Position: Central Bank's president Incumbent: Juan Carlos Fabrega Born: January 10, 1949 Term: Took office in November 2013 when President Cristina Fernandez reshuffled her cabinet.
Key facts:
- Fabrega rejects orthodox monetary policies as a way to stem inflation and has maintained the bank's managed-float policy to avoid abrupt swings in the value of the peso currency, which the bank has allowed to depreciate nominally over time.
- He backs the government's use of foreign currency reserves to pay debt.
- A close ally of Fernandez, and Peronist activist Fabrega headed state-run bank Banco Nacion for more than three years before being appointed central bank chief.
- He worked for decades in various posts at Banco Nacion before becoming its head officer.
- Fabrega, who never graduated from college, is considered to have good ties with bankers and deep knowledge of the challenges faced by Argentina's banking system. (Compiled By Alejandro Lifschitz)
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.