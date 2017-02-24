Britain says no EU exit deal unless future relationship taken into account
LONDON, June 16 Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.
BUENOS AIRES Feb 24 Argentina posted a primary fiscal surplus of 3.6 billion pesos($231.72 million at the current exchange rate) in January, the first positive monthly result since January 2016, the Treasury Ministry said on Friday.
The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 15.4800 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen)
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF