BUENOS AIRES Feb 24 Argentina posted a primary fiscal surplus of 3.6 billion pesos($231.72 million at the current exchange rate) in January, the first positive monthly result since January 2016, the Treasury Ministry said on Friday.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 15.4800 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen)