BUENOS AIRES May 26 Argentina posted an April primary fiscal deficit of 18.66 billion pesos ($1.21 billion), the finance ministry said on Friday, widening slightly from 18.18 billion pesos in March.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations.

($1 = 15.40 pesos at the of April)

