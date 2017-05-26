BRIEF-S&P affirms Malaysia foreign currency and local currency ratings; outlook stable
* S&P - Malaysia 'A-/A-2' foreign currency and 'A/A-1' local currency ratings affirmed; outlook stable
BUENOS AIRES May 26 Argentina posted an April primary fiscal deficit of 18.66 billion pesos ($1.21 billion), the finance ministry said on Friday, widening slightly from 18.18 billion pesos in March.
The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations.
($1 = 15.40 pesos at the of April)
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; writing by Hugh Bronstein)
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
LONDON, June 22 Cladding on a number of British tower blocks has been confirmed as combustible in tests conducted after a deadly fire in west London, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.