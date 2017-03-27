BUENOS AIRES, March 27 Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 26.7 billion pesos($1.72 billion at the current exchange rate) in February, larger than the 16.6 billion peso deficit posted during the same month last year, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 15.5800 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Diane Craft)