FOREX-Dollar firms on upbeat data, on track for weekly gains
* Dollar 'getting over shock' of weak inflation figures-analyst
BUENOS AIRES, March 27 Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 26.7 billion pesos($1.72 billion at the current exchange rate) in February, larger than the 16.6 billion peso deficit posted during the same month last year, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 15.5800 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Dollar 'getting over shock' of weak inflation figures-analyst
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.