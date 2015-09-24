BUENOS AIRES, Sept 24 Argentina had a July
primary fiscal surplus of 791.5 million pesos ($84.2 million)
versus a deficit 37.2 million pesos in June, the government
announced late on Wednesday, citing an increase in tax revenue
and social security contributions.
The primary balance, which measures government spending
relative to income and does not include debt interest payments,
is followed closely by the markets as an indicator of
Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations.
The South American grains exporting country has been
virtually locked out of the international capital markets since
its 2002 sovereign bond default.
($1 = 9.3975 pesos.)
