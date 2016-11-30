BUENOS AIRES Nov 30 Argentina's peso closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday at 15.89 per dollar, its lowest close on record, pressured by the central bank's interest rate easing, a stronger U.S. dollar and weak economic data in Argentina, traders said.
The peso devalued sharply late last year after President Mauricio Macri lifted currency controls and allowed the peso to float shortly after taking office. It hit its all-time low against the dollar in March, and fell 4.6 percent against the dollar in November. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Alistair Bell)
