BUENOS AIRES Nov 23 Argentina's black market
peso, which trades on informal markets, fell on Wednesday to its
lowest level against the dollar in 13 months, before President
Mauricio Macri took office and lifted currency controls, traders
said.
The black market peso fell 0.82 percent to 15.95 per dollar,
while the peso at the official exchange rate fell
0.64 percent to 15.55 to the dollar.
Traders cited worries over the sharp rise in the
government's fiscal deficit in October. The data was reported by
the finance ministry late on Tuesday.
Argentina's previous president, populist President Cristina
Fernandez, used central bank reserves to artificially prop up
the peso, and restricted access to dollars through a policy
known as the "clamp." That spawned a currency black market and a
black market rate substantially weaker than the official rate.
Macri lifted capital controls and allowed the peso to float
shortly after taking office last December, causing a prompt
devaluation that brought the official rate much closer to the
informal rate.
The peso traded stronger at the black market rate than at
the official rate for the first time in decades in February,
which was considered a sign of confidence in Macri at the time.
Also contributing to the declines on Wednesday were the
strength of the dollar against currencies globally and
profit-taking ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday, traders said.
