* Gov't orders military police to get fuel trucks on road
* Gendarmes take control of some affected plants
* Truckers had rejected gov't order to halt 3-day strike
* President returns early from U.N. conference
BUENOS AIRES, June 20 Argentina's government
sent military police to take control of fuel plants and get
trucks back on the road on Wednesday, the first day of a
truckers' pay strike that could cause widespread shortages.
The country's powerful truck drivers union defied a
government order for talks and launched the three-day protest,
disrupting fuel distribution in areas throughout the country.
Labor disputes are common in Argentina due to double-digit
inflation and the truckers are at odds with President Cristina
Fernandez, raising tensions further.
"The president has ordered us to deploy all the state's
forces to be able to quickly solve the shortages that (the
truckers) want to impose on the country," Security Secretary
Sergio Berni told local television.
"Those people who try through force and violence to block
the trucks from leaving (plants) will have to explain that in
court," he added.
The government has the power to reroute trucks to areas
where fuel is urgently needed and the military police, known as
gendarmes in Argentina, were prepping halted rigs at several
plants so they could be dispatched.
Argentina is one of the world's biggest exporters of grains
and the vast majority of farm goods are sent to port by truck.
Farmers, who are nearing the end of this year's soy and corn
harvest, are also major consumers of fuel.
In Buenos Aires, some people sat in long lines wrapping
around city blocks during Wednesday's public holiday to fill up
their tanks with gasoline.
Government officials said patients at a hospital in the
small town of Guamini, Buenos Aires province, had to be turned
away because operations could not be performed.
The leader of the truckers' union, Pablo Moyano, vowed to
send truckers to demonstrate in the country's most famous
square, the Plaza de Mayo, if security forces crack down on
striking workers.
"If they try to force us out, things will get ugly. We hope
the government has common sense and doesn't do this," Moyano
told local media.
The trucker leader's father is Hugo Moyano, the country's
most powerful union chief as head of the CGT labor federation.
Hugo Moyano used to be a close ally of the president's but
their strategic alliance has all but collapsed over the last
year or so, increasing the threat of labor unrest as inflation
seen at roughly 25 percent fuels wage demands.
Fernandez canceled her speech at a U.N. conference in Brazil
on Wednesday to return to Argentina early to oversee the
response to the fuel strike.
The truckers, who have threatened to stage a series of
protests, want a 30-percent pay rise as well as lower taxes.
(Reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by Ed Davies)