* Farmers use futures market to make forward sales
* Government on drive to de-dollarize economy
* Meeting on futures contracts due next week - trader
By Maximiliano Rizzi
BUENOS AIRES, July 27 Argentina could require
that grains futures be listed in the local peso currency, the
head of the central bank said on Friday, a move that traders
said would paralyze markets in the leading global food supplier.
Argentina's center-left government is pushing to
"de-dollarize" the economy 10 years after officials ended a
one-to-one peg to the dollar during a devastating crisis. A key
aim is to protect the country's international reserves, used to
pay debt, as the economy slows and inflation remains high.
The government has virtually banned foreign currency
purchases since May, pushing the spread between the official
exchange rate and the black-market rate to 40
percent. The ban has also battered housing sales because homes
are normally paid for in the U.S. currency.
Central bank chief Mercedes Marco del Pont told local radio
the government was evaluating changes to futures contracts,
whose prices are listed in dollars but ultimately paid out in
pesos, to see if they could be "de-dollarized" entirely.
"At the end of a futures contract, whether it's for a
commodity or a currency, the payment is in pesos," Marco del
Pont said, adding that it did not make sense, then, for the
operation to be listed in dollars.
"We're looking at other experiences in the world. In Brazil,
this is done in the local currency," Marco del Pont added.
Trade in grains futures came to a virtual halt at the Matba
exchange starting on Thursday as rumors of the change began to
circulate. Last year, a record 20.5 million tonnes of grains and
oilseeds were traded on the Buenos Aires-based Matba.
Grains futures are also traded at the Rofex exchange, based
in the port city of Rosario.
Argentina is one of the world's biggest exporters of corn,
soybeans and wheat and the top supplier of soyoil and meal.
The local grains futures market serves as a partial hedge
against inflation estimated by private economists at between 20
percent and 25 percent a year. Widely discredited official data
puts inflation at just under 10 percent annually.
Unlike the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), most futures
contracts in Argentina include the delivery of physical
merchandise, functioning as a forward sales market. U.S. soy
futures at the CBOT serve as their key reference for pricing.
"Farmers are not going to sell in pesos. If their debts were
in pesos, there wouldn't be a problem. But a majority of their
debts are in dollars because many of their costs are in
dollars," a Rosario-based trader said on condition of anonymity.
"Next week there's going to be a meeting between Marco del
Pont and (officials from) the futures markets to try to find a
solution that works for both sides," the trader added.
Traders said if the contracts were to be listed in pesos, it
would be very difficult to reach agreement on their value since
more and more transactions in the Argentine economy are being
carried out on the basis of the black-market exchange rate.
Argentines have endured periodic economic crises that
included currency devaluations, hyperinflation and deposit
freezes. Since this latest round of currency controls first took
effect in October, dollar deposits in banks have sunk 40
percent.
The crackdown on the dollar has riled many middle-class
Argentines, who have long saved in greenbacks to guard against
economic volatility at home.
(Additional reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Hilary
Burke; Editing by M.D. Golan)