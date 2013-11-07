BUENOS AIRES Nov 7 Argentina's Grupo Financiero Galicia said on Thursday that its net profit for the first nine months of the year was 1.2 billion pesos ($207 million).

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 419 million pesos for the nine-month period.

In the third quarter alone, the group reported net profit of 536 million pesos ($93 million) versus 347.2 million pesos in the third quarter of 2012. Analysts had expected the group to report third quarter net profit of 419 million pesos.