LIMA, July 18 Argentina's economy likely
contracted 0.9 percent in the second quarter from the same
period in 2015 and 0.3 percent from the first quarter, central
bank President Federico Sturzenegger said on Monday.
The economy had defied expectations for a recession in the
first quarter by growing 0.5 percent year-on-year, according to
national statistics agency Indec.
Sturzenegger added that the central bank still expects
consumer price rises to slow to 1.5 percent per month in the
fourth quarter and for annual inflation to cool to its goal of
17 percent in 2017.
"We're maintaining our inflation targets for next year, and
we're very close to them," Sturzenegger said during a
presentation of a central bank report on monetary policy.
Consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in June, easing from the
4.2 percent rise in May, according to Indec.
Indec has not yet published an annual inflation figure for
Latin America's No. 3 economy.
