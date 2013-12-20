BUENOS AIRES Dec 20 Argentina's growth slipped
in the third quarter from the previous quarter, while a slew of
other economic data on Friday were also weak, indicating that
Latin America's third-largest economy may be slowing.
Gross domestic product in the key grains
exporter expanded by 5.5 percent in the third quarter versus the
same 2012 period but shrank 0.2 percent compared with the second
quarter of this year, the government's INDEC statistics office
said on Friday.
The South American country also reported a current account
deficit of $1.27 billion for the same quarter,
compared to a surplus of $692 million a year ago.
The current account is the broadest measure of a country's
foreign transactions, encompassing trade, services and an array
of financial flows, including interest payments.
Meanwhile, industrial output shrank 4.7 percent
in November from the same period a year ago, far undershooting a
Reuters poll for a 0.6 percent rise.
The pile of negative data puts further pressure on the
government of Cristina Fernandez, which has been struggling with
popular discontent over high inflation, a recent spate of
supermarket looting and power cuts.
Earlier on Friday the government announced price freezes on
up to 200 goods to try to contain inflation estimated by
analysts at over 25 percent annually.
One piece of good news was a widening trade surplus
, which rose 11 percent on the year in November to
$901 million, beating market expectations for a $583 million
rise.
Maintaining a trade surplus is critical for Argentina
because it has been shut out of international capital markets
since a massive debt default in 2002.