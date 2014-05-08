BUENOS AIRES May 8 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia reported first-quarter net profit of 830.7 million pesos ($103.8 million) on Thursday, up from 298.9 million pesos in same quarter of 2013.

The figure was well above market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had put the company's first quarter net income at 590 million pesos. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)