BUENOS AIRES Aug 7 Grupo Financiero Galicia , the Argentine banking conglomerate, reported first-half net profit of 1.5 billion pesos ($85.2 million) on Thursday.

The group posted net profit of 693.2 million pesos in the second quarter ended June 30, beating market expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters estimated profit of 583 mln pesos. ($1= 8.135 Argentine pesos as of June 30) (Reporting by Jorge Otoala; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)