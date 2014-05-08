BRIEF-Emerson Electric says February trailing three-month automation solutions orders were flat
* Feb trailing three-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders were up 1 percent, excluding favorable currency translation
(Adds details on profit)
BUENOS AIRES May 8 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia reported a stronger-than-expected jump in first-quarter net profit to 830.7 million pesos ($103.8 million) on Thursday largely due to the country's currency devaluation.
Income was up from 298.9 million pesos in same quarter of 2013 and well above the median forecast in Reuters poll of four analysts for 590 million pesos.
Galicia controls 99.62 percent of Argentina's biggest privately owned bank, Banco Galicia, which said on Thursday it benefited from the impact on the country's sharp devaluation of the peso currency in January on its dollar-denominated assets. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; and Peter Galloway)
* Teleflex Inc says has announced 510(k) clearance by Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Indian stocks hit record highs and the rupee firmed on Tuesday as landslide regional election wins bolstered the government's reform agenda, while emerging stocks rose to near two-week highs.