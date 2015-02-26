BUENOS AIRES Feb 26 Argentina named the president's chief of staff, Anibal Fernandez, as the new Cabinet chief on Thursday in a reshuffle that comes as the government faces a political crisis.

Fernandez, a close political ally of President Cristina Fernandez, who is no relation, will replace Jorge Capitanich, the presidency said.

Argentina was plunged into turmoil last month after a state investigator who accused the president of plotting to cover up a 1994 bomb attack was found dead in mysterious circumstances. President Fernandez called the allegations "absurd". (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; writing by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon)