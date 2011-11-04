* Workers briefly walked off job over labor dispute

* Gov't ordered end to strike in key export industry

By Nicolas Misculin

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 4 Argentine soy-crushing workers reached a deal with management on Friday, a day after the government called an end to a brief strike in the country's key grains hub.

A union representing the workers called a work stoppage on Wednesday, threatening to stall operations at ports in and around the central city of Rosario, where most of Argentina's agricultural products are loaded for export.

Argentina is the world's top soyoil and meal supplier, as well as a leading supplier of uncrushed beans.

The strike lasted about a day before the Labor Ministry ordered them back to work while talks were held.

In the early hours of Friday they reached a deal to include third-party workers in collective bargaining agreements.

"The negotiations turned out well," union official Daniel Succi told Reuters. "And we have a new appointment set for Nov. 15 to talk about salaries."

The sticky subject of year-end bonuses will be part of those talks.

Strikes are common in Argentina, where unions ask for pay packages to help workers keep up with the country's galloping inflation rate. Consumer prices are rising at an annual rate of more than 20 percent, according to private economists.

On Thursday, industry sources said the work stoppage disrupted some exporters' attempts to load grains and byproducts at several ports in the Rosario area.

Argentina's center-left government has recently acted quickly to halt strikes in the vital grains export industry and one grains company executive said falling central bank reserves meant officials were especially keen to avert labor unrest.

Soy products account for about a quarter of the country's total export earnings.

As concern mounts about the world economy, capital flight is a worry for Argentina. Over the last week it has introduced a series of measures aimed at boosting dollar supplies while discouraging demand. [ID:nN1E7A00NA]