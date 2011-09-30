* First corn ethanol plant due to start in early 2012
* Argentine law calls for 5 pct ethanol in gasoline
* Local fuel demand seen boosting farmer income
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 Five new ethanol plants
are set to start up in Argentina over the next two years,
requiring about 1.2 million tonnes of corn annually and giving
farmers a new market for their grains.
Argentina is the world's No. 2 corn exporter after the
United States, but until now it has not harnessed the local
grain harvest to make ethanol, relying instead on sugar cane.
Global grain prices have risen in recent years, due partly
to rising food demand and expanded biofuels production. This
has sparked a debate over whether food crops should be used to
make energy when the world's poorest people still go hungry.
Analysts in Argentina say increased production of
corn-based ethanol should not dent exports of corn for food and
feed use because harvests are expected to keep on growing.
The country's corn farmers often complain about the
government's interventionist policies, including export curbs
aimed at ensuring affordable supplies for the local market.
"As demand increases through this new way, it will stoke
prices, and with better prices farmers will produce more," said
analyst Ricardo Baccarin, of consulting firm Panagricola.
Argentine farmers are seeding the 2011/12 corn crop, which
the government says could reach a record 30 million tonnes.
The five ethanol plants being planned would be capable of
producing some 500,000 cubic meters of the biofuel and could
demand roughly 1.2 million tonnes of corn a year.
The biggest projects are being spearheaded by local
companies Aceitera General Deheza and the Association of
Argentine Cooperatives, or ACA. [ID:nS1E78D10J]
"Demand from ethanol production alone could mean an
increase of 300,000 hectares sown with corn by 2014," said
Pablo Adreani, head of the Agripac consulting firm, adding this
could increase corn production by 2.5 million tonnes.
GASOLINE MIX
Congress implemented a law last year to promote biofuels,
requiring ethanol be mixed with gasoline at a 5 percent ratio.
Local output falls short of this target now but an ethanol
plant due to open in early 2012 could fill the gap.
"With the first plant we could get close to that 5 percent.
And in 2013, when all the plants are up and running, we should
produce enough for about 10 percent (blending)," said Martin
Fraguio, executive director of local corn group Maizar.
About 300,000 cubic meters of ethanol is needed to meet the
5 percent blend requirement and only about half that will be
available in 2011, according to figures from the Argentine
Association of Biofuels and Hydrogen.
Some analysts think the ethanol business could mirror
Argentina's success with biodiesel, made from soybean oil.
The government has raised requirements for blending
biodiesel with regular diesel, but production of the "green"
fuel has grown enough to make Argentina one of the world's
biggest biodiesel exporters as well.
"If ethanol production exceeds the amount required by the
government under the compulsory blend, you could think about a
market for exporting ethanol," Adreani said.
Others are skeptical about the country's export potential,
particularly since the government could raise the
ethanol-gasoline blend to 15 percent, according to Maizar.
"International import tariffs are very high for ethanol,
it's not like biodiesel," said Claudio Molina, head of the
biofuels and hydrogen association.
