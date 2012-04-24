* Argentina heads into the Southern Hemisphere winter
* Farmers harvesting soy, but some fields still growing
* Frosts in days ahead may hurt some late-planted beans
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, April 24 Frosts that started over
the weekend in parts of Argentina's Pampas farm belt may
threaten late-planted soy if the unusually cold weather
persists, climatologists said on Tuesday.
Farmers in grains powerhouse Argentina are halfway through
harvesting 2011/12 soy, but some late-planted fields could still
be hurt by early morning frosts over the days ahead. More beans
were seeded late this year in order to avoid an earlier drought.
"A cold front moved in over the weekend, which caused strong
frosts. The lowest temperatures came this morning, below zero in
some parts of south central Buenos Aires province," said
Ezequiel Marcuzzi, a climatologist for Buenos Aires-based
consultancy Climacampo.
Buenos Aires is the biggest agricultural-producing province
in Argentina, the world's top exporter of soymeal, used as
animal feed, and soyoil, used for cooking and in the booming
biofuels sector. It is also the No. 3 exporter of soybeans.
"Tomorrow should be more mild," Marcuzzi said. "But on
Thursday and Friday we expect serious frosts in southern Buenos
Aires. This is not good for the plants that are still developing
and that are not ready to be harvested yet."
Argentina has been hit by uncommonly cold weather as the
Southern Hemisphere autumn begins.
Buenos Aires-based agricultural economist Manuel Alvarado
Ledesma said recent cold temperatures in northern Pampas
provinces Cordoba, Santa Fe and Entre Rios did minimal damage
thanks to the fact that most soy was already mature.
"The situation is different in the southern Pampas, where
further frosts could limit crop development," he said, echoing
Marcuzzi. "We'll have to wait and see what the weather does."
The government last week reduced its soy and corn crop
estimates, citing the effects of a six-week drought that hit the
Pampas in December and January. The Agriculture Ministry now
expects 42.9 million tonnes of soy in the 2011/12 season and
20.3 million tonnes of corn.
Argentina needs all the farm revenue it can get as its
economy slows due to global sluggishness, fallout from Europe's
debt crisis and government-imposed currency and import controls
that have hurt confidence.
Orthodox economists say foreign investment in Argentina has
suffered due to state-centric policies, long criticized by the
farm sector, such as the government's recent move to expropriate
a controlling stake in the country's No. 1 oil company, YPF
.
The move by President Cristina Fernandez to take control of
YPF back from its current majority shareholder, Spain's Repsol
, has met with a frosty response from Europe.
Some climatologists meanwhile say the weather is likely to
moderate throughout the Pampas over the days ahead, sparring
most late-planted soy.
"Parts of south central Buenos Aires have soy fields that
are still in the pod-filling stage. If that area is hit by a
serious cold front, it would be a problem for late-planted soy.
But we're not forecasting that," said Liliana Nunez, chief
forecaster at the National Meteorological Service.
"The worst of this cold snap is over," she added. "Early
planted soy is fully developed by now and not at risk at all."
Grains exporters with operations in Argentina include
Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd, Molinos Rio de la Plata
, Noble Group Ltd and Louis Dreyfus.
(Reporting By Hugh Bronstein; editing by Carol Bishopric)