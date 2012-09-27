* Exchange says wet ground, timing limits frost damage
* Farmers gripe about gov't wheat policy, plant more soy
* Gov't sees 3.7 mln hectares planted with wheat this year
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 Frosts struck wheat fields
in grains giant Argentina this week, unsettling growers who
already expect a meager harvest this season due to a 20 percent
decline in plantings.
It will take several days to judge the impact of the
Monday-Wednesday cold snap, however. Exporters are eager to know
about Argentina's 2012/13 crop, after droughts in the United
States and Russia and dry weather in Australia's western wheat
region have squeezed global supply.
"The plants will not start showing the damage for another
five to seven days," said Anthony Deane, head of the Weather
Wise Argentina consultancy. "It's a slow process for them to
start drying up and dying."
Argentina is the world's No. 6 wheat exporter, No. 3 soybean
supplier and No. 2 provider of corn after the United States.
The biggest risk posed by the cold is seen on higher ground
in southwestern and southeastern Buenos Aires province, Deane
added, while the central part of the province is still coping
with floods caused by last month's unusually heavy rains.
The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange played down the threat.
"The week started with cool temperatures, but winds from the
north quickly returned, causing a temperature increase to
higher-than-normal levels," it said in a weekly report.
The government says 3.7 million hectares of wheat were
planted this year, down about 20 percent from last season.
Growers say government trade policies deter wheat sowing,
and plantings have fallen in recent years. Cultivation of soy,
which is not subject to the export curbs that the government
imposes on wheat and corn, has grown substantially.
Argentine farmers finished their 2012/13 wheat sowing last
month. Most fields are still not in their flowering stage,
during which wheat plants are most vulnerable to the cold.
"The frost that sometimes comes in early November is more
dangerous," said grower Alvaro Tomas from his farm in Carlos
Casares in Buenos Aires province.
Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said moist soils should help
reduce the potential impact.
"It's very early to gauge the impact ... but we can say that
in Buenos Aires province, where most of Argentina's wheat crop
is sown, plants are not yet in their most vulnerable period of
development," it said.
Expectations of ample showers related to the El Nino
phenomenon are meanwhile raising hope of a bumper soy and corn
harvest after a dry 2011/12 season in Argentina, where the
government taxes soy exports at 35 percent but does not limit
the amount allowed to be shipped.
Soy planting in the country starts next month.
Farmers have gotten 9.6 percent of their 2012/13 corn into
the ground, marking progress of 4.6 percentage points over the
last week but lagging the previous season's tempo by 12
percentage points, the exchange said.
It kept its estimate for this season's commercial-use corn
plantings at 3.4 million hectares.