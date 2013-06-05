BUENOS AIRES, June 5 Argentine farmers may temporarily halt crop sales at some point in the next two months to protest government trade and economic policies that they say hurt profits.

President Cristina Fernandez, re-elected in 2011 on promises of deepening the government's role in Latin America's third biggest economy, has long feuded with the country's farm sector. Argentina is the world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal, as well as its No. 3 supplier of corn and soybeans.

"It is likely that the main farm groups will at some point over the coming two months organize a protest measure, such as a strike," said Ernesto Ambrosetti, chief economist with the Argentine Rural Society, known by its Spanish initials SRA, which represents some of the country's biggest growers.

"At this point it is not imminent, in terms of something happening over the coming days," he added.

Talk circulating in the Chicago grains markets on Wednesday was that a sales strike by Argentine farmers was about to be called and would last 10 days.

Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade closed mixed on Wednesday with nearby contracts lifted by tight U.S. supplies and rumors that Argentine farmers were poised to suspend sales, while back months declined.

Labor strikes are common in Argentine, where one of the world's highest inflation rates fuels big yearly wage demands.

Argentine growers meanwhile say their profits are being squeezed by high taxes and export curbs placed by the government on corn and wheat. The curbs raise uncertainty about how much of the two crops to plant each year while inflation, clocked by private economists at 25 percent, jacks up production costs. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)