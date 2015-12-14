(Adds details of planned decree)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Dec 14 Argentine President
Mauricio Macri said he would sign a decree on Monday eliminating
corn and wheat export taxes as part of his plan to revitalize
the country's massive farm sector after years of antagonism with
the government.
The decree will also cut the export tax on soybeans, the
country's main cash crop, from 35 percent to 30 percent.
Argentina is a major producer of grains and livestock. The
increased output expected to result from Macri's policies would
put downward pressure on world food prices, making it easier for
people in poor consumer nations to eat.
A major plank of Macri's campaign ahead of the Nov. 22
election was his promise to bolster agricultural production by
cutting taxes imposed by previous President Cristina Fernandez.
Macri, who promises free-market solutions to Argentina's
long list of economic woes, defeated a candidate from
Fernandez's party. He took office on Thursday.
"Today, as I promised during the campaign, I am betting on
the farm sector's ability to increase production," Macri told a
group of growers gathered for the announcement. "As soon as I
land in the capital city, I will sign the decree."
The event took place at a farm in the town of Pergamino, in
the heart of the Pampas grains belt in Buenos Aires province.
The 32 percent tax on soymeal and soyoil exports was also to
be cut by 5 percentage points. Growers said they expect the
government to honor its promise to ditch Fernandez's wheat and
corn export quotas as well, maybe even as part of the same
decree. No one from the government could be reached for comment.
The quotas, meant to ensure ample domestic food supplies,
have pushed growers out of wheat and corn, resulting in the
over-planting of soy on the Pampas over recent years.
Corn exports have been taxed at 20 percent and wheat at 23
percent. The decree will also eliminate a 15 percent export tax
placed on beef exports. Macri's policies are expected to spark a
big increase in crop rotation, which would help preserve soils
and contribute to an increase in overall grains production.
RACING TO GROW MORE CORN
Fernandez had feuded with the country's growers since
protests over her tax policies paralyzed the agriculture sector
and rocked her government in 2008. After two terms in office,
she left Argentina with inflation estimated at more than 20
percent, a yawning fiscal deficit and low central bank reserves.
The government estimates the country's grains production
will grow to 130 million tonnes per year from the current 100
million tonnes during Macri's first term, ending in 2019.
"We have been fighting for this for years," said Pedro
Vigneau, who manages 2,500 hectares (6,178 acres) of grains and
cattle land in the bread basket province of Buenos Aires.
"The government is now supporting the farmers, which is
really new for Argentina," he said. "Now the ball is in our
field. We are responsible for increasing production."
Argentina's farmers are racing to grow more corn now that
Macri has taken power, increasing the area planted by 10 percent
over previous estimates and making more exports likely from one
of the world's biggest suppliers. They can plant corn until
mid-January, while wheat goes into the ground midyear.
More than 90 percent of corn planted in Argentina is
genetically modified. Sales of GMO seeds have jumped since the
election, as have those of related agro-chemicals and the weed
killers glyphosate and atrazine sold by Monsanto Co and
other companies.
