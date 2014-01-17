BUENOS AIRES Jan 17 An Argentine grain-crusher
workers' union dropped a strike to back demands for salary
increases just hours after it began on Friday after the
government ordered union members back to work, a union leader
said.
A business source and a union source told Reuters that the
government ordered the union to suspend the strike for 10 days
so it could try to negotiate a settlement.
"We'll lift the stoppage at 10 p.m.," said Daniel Yofra, the
head of the union. The stoppage began at 4 p.m. local time (1900
GMT).
Strikes over pay and working conditions are common in
Argentina, the world's biggest soyoil and soymeal exporter. Most
of the work stoppages are short-lived and have no impact on the
global flow of grains.
The brief stoppage affected grain traders Cargill, Bunge and
Louis Dreyfus plants in the Rosario and Bahia Blanca areas,
among others.
Grain exporters usually keep reserves to be able to deal
with unexpected setbacks.
Argentine protesters have been demanding pay increases to
compensate for eroding purchasing power caused by inflation,
estimated by private analysts at about 25 percent.