* Truck owners started strike on Monday over tariffs

* Most of Argentina's grains crops taken to port by truck

* Protest disrupts transport as soy, corn harvests pick up

BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentine grains truckers will meet government officials on Wednesday to try to reach a deal to end a three-day strike disrupting the delivery of newly harvested soybeans and corn to export ports.

Strikes are common at this time of the year in Argentina, one of the world's biggest suppliers of grains, and a prolonged protest by the truckers could delay shipments. Almost all of the country's agricultural produce is transported by road.

Ships being loaded in export terminals have not been delayed so far due to ample stocks in port.

Edgardo Aniceto, a spokesman for the FETRA federation that is leading the strike, said the protest remained in force even as talks continued. "There's a meeting today so we can keep moving forward," he said.

Talks between the truckers and Planning Ministry officials on Monday and Tuesday failed to resolve the indefinite protest over hauling tariffs and few trucks have been arriving at terminals in the main grains hub of Rosario.

"Trucks arrivals at port are virtually nil. Yesterday (Tuesday) about 25 or 30 trucks arrived when in a normal day we'd have 5,000 coming in," said a spokesman for a port industry group based in the city.

Annual inflation running at more than 20 percent is fueling labor unrest in Latin America's No. 3 economy, where pay talks normally take place in March and April just as soy and corn harvesting gathers speed.

Farmers are in the early stages of harvesting 2011/12 soy and have brought in 12 percent of corn crops, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its latest weekly report. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by David Gregorio)