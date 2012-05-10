(Changes headline to clarify union called strike)
* CGT union suspends strike, splinter group protests
* Dockers who moor ships in harbor halt activity
* Argentina is a leading global grains supplier
BUENOS AIRES, May 10 A group of port workers
launched an indefinite pay strike on Thursday at Argentina's
biggest grains hub, Rosario, even though labor leaders suspended
the measure for 48 hours to keep negotiating, a union official
said.
Labor disruptions are common in Argentina, where
double-digit annual inflation fuels steep wage demands. Some
strikes last only hours or a few days, and the government
intervenes when they drag on long enough to halt key soy and
corn exports.
Thursday's protest kept the workers who maneuver ships up to
docks for mooring from carrying out their duties. It was not
immediately clear if the workers themselves were on strike or if
their work was being thwarted by other demonstrators.
In any case, it prevented grains vessels from being moored
and loaded, although operations were normal for ships already
tied up at the ports that account for 80 percent of grain
shipments from global food supplier Argentina.
"The protest is affecting the entire mechanism for port
arrivals," said Pablo Balmaceda, press secretary for the CGT San
Lorenzo labor federation, which had originally called the
strike.
The umbrella group decided late Wednesday night to suspend
the strike for 48 hours to continue wage talks with companies.
But a splinter faction within the federation decided to go ahead
with the protest.
"This is being carried out but it's not the CGT, it's part
of another group called the Intersindical," Balmaceda said.
San Lorenzo is a busy grains area just north of Rosario
where multinational giants like Bunge, Cargill, Louis
Dreyfus and Glencore. have crushing plants and ports.
Argentina is the world's top supplier of soyoil and soymeal
and one of its biggest exporters of corn and soybeans.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hilary Burke;
Editing by Alden Bentley)