* Halt to tax hike seen as setback for Governor Scioli
* Growers say proposed tax hike would be crippling
* Provincial farmers call five-day strike in protest
* Growers inundate provincial capital in lobbying blitz
(Recasts headline and lead with suspension of tax hike; adds
details, quotes)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, May 16 A last-minute lobbying
blitz by farmers in Argentina's top grains province, Buenos
Aires, stopped local lawmakers from raising land taxes on
Wednesday in an unexpected setback for Governor Daniel Scioli.
The governor, seen by many international investors as a
possible market-friendly presidential candidate in 2015, is hard
pressed to increase provincial tax income. But the country's key
farm sector came out in force against his tax hike bill just as
the Buenos Aires Chamber of Deputies looked sure to pass it.
Soybean and corn growers called a five-day strike and
descended on the provincial capital La Plata, chanting in the
streets and knocking on lawmakers' doors. They say the measure
would increase real state taxes by up to 300 percent in some
cases.
Instead of being easily passed, as expected, a quorum could
not be reached and the legislative session was suspended until
Thursday. The tax plan, which sailed through the provincial
Senate last week, is key to Scioli's effort at reducing Buenos
Aires' fiscal deficit and gaining some financial independence
from President Cristina Fernandez.
"The lack of a quorum thwarts, at least temporarily,
Scioli's efforts at increasing provincial tax collection and
reducing his dependency on financial aid from the central
government," said Ignacio Labaqui, who analyzes Argentina for
Medley Global Advisors in New York.
"Lack of resources could complicate governability for Scioli
and negatively affect his chances of running for the presidency
in 2015," he added.
This would be bearish for investors put off by Fernandez's
state-centric policies, such as import and foreign exchange
controls that have hurt business confidence. She nationalized
the country's private pension system in 2008 and this month took
over the country's biggest oil company, YPF.
The president's strongest supporters want to change the law
by striking the ban on third presidential terms. Scioli says he
is interested in running for president, but only if Fernandez
makes no move to change the constitution to allow her to run
again.
"Hardcore Fernandez supporters do not see Scioli as a
legitimate successor," Labaqui said. "They think of him as right
wing, which could be why her allies in the provincial chamber
did not help provide a quorum for his tax bill today."
Lawmakers are set to debate the tax bill again on Thursday,
but farm groups said they will keep the pressure on.
"We hope that now they'll listen, and that we negotiate a
solution," said Eduardo Buzzi, head of the Agrarian Federation
farm group. "This tax proposal would not just punish farmers. It
would punish all of Buenos Aires."
A TAX HIKE COULD BROADEN FARM STRIKE
Industry insiders do not expect the planned five-day
suspension of grains sales by Buenos Aires farmers to slow
exports from Argentina, the world's third-biggest soybean
supplier. But if the tax hike goes through, more farmer protests
could follow and international shipments could be affected.
Argentina is also the world's No. 2 corn supplier and its
biggest source of soymeal, which is used to feed cattle in
China's booming beef industry. It is also the No. 1 exporter of
soyoil, used for cooking and making biofuels.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Map of Pampas farm area: link.reuters.com/hah27s
Crop production graphic: link.reuters.com/pag96s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Most of Argentina's grains output comes from Buenos Aires,
located at the heart of the country's vast Pampas farm belt.
Provincial farm minister Gustavo Arrieta said the tax hike
was justified.
"Rural land values have not been revalued for 15 years while
urban real estate values have been readjusted six times over the
last 10 years," he told reporters.
High world soy prices have helped jack up land values in
Argentina. But farmers, still hurting from a drought that
parched key Pampas growing areas in December and January, say
the tax increase would force some of them to sell their fields.
Labor disruptions are common in Argentina, where
double-digit annual inflation fuels steep wage demands. Some
strikes last only hours or a few days, and the government
intervenes when they drag on long enough to halt key soy and
corn exports.
But Fernandez, who has feuded for years with the farm sector
over policies such as curbs on corn and wheat exports, would not
be able to force farmers to resume selling agricultural products
should the strike continue past Sunday.
"The combination of the drought, rising costs, continued
export curbs on certain products and the threat of higher real
estate taxes would ruin a lot of growers and regional
economies," Ruben Ferrero, president of farm group CRA, said.
Widespread farmer protests against soy export taxes
disrupted grain exports in 2008 and 2009. Those strikes rattled
the government of Fernandez, who nonetheless went on to win a
landslide re-election in 2011 based on strong growth in Latin
America's No. 3 economy.
(Additional reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by David
Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)