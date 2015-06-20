BUENOS AIRES, June 20 Port workers in
Argentina's Rosario grains export hub will kick off a strike on
Tuesday to demand salary improvements and union rights, the
local port chamber said on Saturday.
The strike, which is set to start at midnight local time
(0300 GMT) on Tuesday "will take place in such a manner as to
interrupt all activities related to the agriculture exporting
companies in the jurisdiction," said the San Lorenzo branch of
the CGT labor federation.
San Lorenzo covers the northern districts of the Rosario hub
where multinational companies such as Bunge Ltd, Cargill
and Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV have
crushing plants and ports.
The CGT counts quality control inspectors and dock workers
among its members in Rosario.
The CGT San Lorenzo branch said it would continue talks in
the hope of reaching an agreement.
Argentina is the world's leading supplier of soymeal and
soyoil.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing Anthony Esposito; Editing
by Mark Potter)