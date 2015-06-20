BUENOS AIRES, June 20 Port workers in Argentina's Rosario grains export hub will kick off a strike on Tuesday to demand salary improvements and union rights, the local port chamber said on Saturday.

The strike, which is set to start at midnight local time (0300 GMT) on Tuesday "will take place in such a manner as to interrupt all activities related to the agriculture exporting companies in the jurisdiction," said the San Lorenzo branch of the CGT labor federation.

San Lorenzo covers the northern districts of the Rosario hub where multinational companies such as Bunge Ltd, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV have crushing plants and ports.

The CGT counts quality control inspectors and dock workers among its members in Rosario.

The CGT San Lorenzo branch said it would continue talks in the hope of reaching an agreement.

Argentina is the world's leading supplier of soymeal and soyoil. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing Anthony Esposito; Editing by Mark Potter)