(Recasts with wage increase agreed, strike called off)
BUENOS AIRES, June 22 Port workers at
Argentina's Rosario grains hub have called off a strike that was
planned for Tuesday after agreeing with export companies to a
31.5 percent wage increase, a union official said.
"We already have a deal so the strike is off," said Alberto
Maldonado, an official with the San Lorenzo chapter of the CGT
labor federation. "We have just signed a 31.5 percent hike."
Andres Alcaraz, a spokesman for CIARA, an umbrella group of
grain millers and exporters, confirmed that a deal had been
reached and the strike was off.
Wage negotiations are tough in Argentina because of soaring
inflation, which private economists estimate at more than 25
percent. The government has said it is around 15 percent.
A strike at Rosario would have slowed soy and corn exports
in the middle of Argentina's main harvesting and shipping
season.
San Lorenzo covers the northern districts of the Rosario hub
where multinational companies such as Bunge Ltd, Cargill
and Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV have
crushing plants and ports.
The CGT counts quality control inspectors and dock workers
among its members in Rosario.
Argentina is the world's leading supplier of soymeal and
soyoil.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein and
Sarah Marsh; Editing by Grant McCool, Toni Reinhold)