* All ports affected by dock workers' strike - chamber
* At least 2 cargo ships in main grains hub Rosario halted
* Strike started due to problem at port of Bahia Blanca
* Stevedores say to stage work stoppage next week
(Adds strike indefinite, quote from union leader)
By Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, March 1 Argentine dock
workers went on strike for better conditions on
Thursday, slowing the country's ports just ahead of corn and
soybean harvests key to world grains markets and the local
economy.
"At this time we are not mooring ships, and this will
continue until we reach a deal with the port authorities," Omar
Suarez, spokesman for the SOMU harbor workers' union, told
Reuters.
Argentina supplies nearly half the world's soymeal, used for
animal feed, as well as soyoil, used for cooking and in the
booming international biofuels sector. The South American
country also provides about 12 percent of soybean exports and is
the world's No. 2 corn exporter after the United States.
The strike halted at least two cargo ships in the country's
main grains hub Rosario, said Argentina's port chamber, known by
its Spanish acronym CAPYM.
The chamber issued a statement saying all the country's
ports were being affected by the work stoppage, which was called
as Argentine farmers get set to bring in their crops.
"It is not possible to dock or clear ships to set sail," the
statement said.
"This all started due to a problem in the port of Bahia
Blanca and now the unions are extending their operations," it
said. "At this point the strike is affecting the whole system."
The country's SUPA stevedores' union said it also plans to
strike on March 7 to demand job guarantees. That work stoppage
would affect cruise ships as well as cargo haulers.
Labor unrest is common in Argentina, where unions strive for
pay raises in line with annual inflation estimated by private
economists at over 20 percent.
As the global population grows to an estimated 9 billion by
2050, demand for food will nearly double, according to the
United Nations. Argentina, with its vast and fertile Pampas
plains, will be key to meeting that demand.
One grains-exporting company had its Rosario dock free and
ready to tie up two cargo ships for loading, said Guillermo
Wade, CAPYM director.
"But neither of the ships can be docked and no one knows for
how long," Wade told Reuters by telephone.
The SOMU harbor workers' union is part of the labor
federation that last month vowed to delay British-flagged
vessels in port as tensions between the two countries rise in
the run-up to the 30th anniversary of the Falklands
conflict.
Britain and Argentina went to war in 1982 over the
Falklands, called Las Malvinas in Spanish. London has refused to
start talks on sovereignty with Buenos Aires unless the 3,000
islanders call for them, which they show no sign of doing.
Many Argentine unions have strong ties with the party of
President Cristina Fernandez, who has intensified demands for
Britain to agree to sovereignty talks in recent months. Oil
exploration off the islands by British companies has raised the
stakes in the territorial spat..
(Editing by Marguerita Choy, Bob Burgdorfer and Dale Hudson)