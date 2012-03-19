BUENOS AIRES, March 19 Argentina's grains-hauling truck drivers called an indefinite strike on Monday to demand higher pay rates just as the agricultural powerhouse starts its key soy harvesting season.

The FETRA group of trucking companies said the government has failed to ensure the implementation of a guaranteed minimum hauling tariff that was agreed to after a strike in October.

Argentina, which usually loads 200,000 tonnes of farm products per day, is the world's No. 1 exporter of soyoil and soymeal as well as the No. 2 corn supplier. Most of the country's crops are moved by truck from Pampas farming areas to the huge grains terminals that dot Argentina's rivers.

High inflation, estimated by private economists at between 20 and 25 percent annually, has made wage and tariff negotiations increasingly tough in recent years.

A FETRA spokeswoman said a meeting was set for Monday afternoon with the Transportation Ministry, but that the truckers were ready to dig in for an indefinite strike while negotiations develop.

(Reporting By Hugh Bronstein)