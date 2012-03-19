BUENOS AIRES, March 19 Argentina's
grains-hauling truck drivers called an indefinite strike on
Monday to demand higher pay rates just as the agricultural
powerhouse starts its key soy harvesting season.
The FETRA group of trucking companies said the government
has failed to ensure the implementation of a guaranteed minimum
hauling tariff that was agreed to after a strike in October.
Argentina, which usually loads 200,000 tonnes of farm
products per day, is the world's No. 1 exporter of soyoil and
soymeal as well as the No. 2 corn supplier. Most of the
country's crops are moved by truck from Pampas farming areas to
the huge grains terminals that dot Argentina's rivers.
High inflation, estimated by private economists at between
20 and 25 percent annually, has made wage and tariff
negotiations increasingly tough in recent years.
A FETRA spokeswoman said a meeting was set for Monday
afternoon with the Transportation Ministry, but that the
truckers were ready to dig in for an indefinite strike while
negotiations develop.
