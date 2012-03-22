(Adds quote, background)
BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Talks between striking
Argentine grains truckers and the government broke down on
Thursday and drivers now plan to block roads as they push for
higher tariffs, a haulage industry source said.
So far the impact of the four-day-old work stoppage has been
muted by the fact that export terminals have been able to use
reserve grains stocks to keep shipments moving.
But a prolonged strike could delay shipments from the
world's No. 1 exporter of soyoil, used for cooking and in the
booming biofuels sector, and soymeal, used as animal feed.
Growers in Argentina's Pampas grains belt have begun
collecting this season's harvest. But millions of tonnes of
soybeans and corn will be stranded without the trucks needed to
haul crops to the huge grains terminals that dot the country's
rivers and serve as the gateway to the world market.
The strike is being led by the FETRA group of trucking
companies.
"As of now there are no more negotiations scheduled, so the
strike will be deepened to include roadblocks throughout the
country," a FETRA source told Reuters. "Picketers are receiving
orders to set up roadblocks now."
The truckers accuse the government of failing to implement
a guaranteed minimum hauling tariff that was agreed to after a
strike in October.
The South American country is also the world's No. 3 soybean
exporter and No. 2 in corn after the United States.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein)