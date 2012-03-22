(Adds quote, background)

BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Talks between striking Argentine grains truckers and the government broke down on Thursday and drivers now plan to block roads as they push for higher tariffs, a haulage industry source said.

So far the impact of the four-day-old work stoppage has been muted by the fact that export terminals have been able to use reserve grains stocks to keep shipments moving.

But a prolonged strike could delay shipments from the world's No. 1 exporter of soyoil, used for cooking and in the booming biofuels sector, and soymeal, used as animal feed.

Growers in Argentina's Pampas grains belt have begun collecting this season's harvest. But millions of tonnes of soybeans and corn will be stranded without the trucks needed to haul crops to the huge grains terminals that dot the country's rivers and serve as the gateway to the world market.

The strike is being led by the FETRA group of trucking companies.

"As of now there are no more negotiations scheduled, so the strike will be deepened to include roadblocks throughout the country," a FETRA source told Reuters. "Picketers are receiving orders to set up roadblocks now."

The truckers accuse the government of failing to implement a guaranteed minimum hauling tariff that was agreed to after a strike in October.

The South American country is also the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and No. 2 in corn after the United States. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein)