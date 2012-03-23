* Almost all demands were met -FETRA spokeswoman

* Truck companies began protest on Monday over tariffs

* Truck arrivals at port hit; shipments unaffected

* Argentine farmers harvesting key corn, soybean (Recasts with strike lifted)

BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Argentine grain truckers have reached a deal to end a four-day-old strike over hauling rates that had delayed deliveries to export ports, a spokeswoman for the drivers said.

The FETRA group of trucking companies began the protest on Monday to press demands for a unified hauling tariff system, sharply reducing truck arrivals at terminals in the Rosario grains export hub.

Argentina is one of the world's biggest suppliers of soy and corn and a prolonged strike by the truckers could have delayed shipments just as harvesting gathers speed.

"The strike was lifted after a deal was reached. Almost all our demands were met," said Valeria Pardo, a spokeswoman for FETRA, which was negotiating with government officials.

Strikes during the corn and soy harvests are closely watched by global grains traders in case they start to disrupt supplies, but this week's walkout had little impact because export terminals were able to use stocks to keep shipments moving.

The truckers had accused the government of failing to implement a guaranteed minimum hauling tariff that was agreed to after a strike in October.

Labor unrest is common in Argentina in March and April, when trade unions normally negotiate annual wage increases. Strikes have flared in recent years due to double-digit inflation. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Maximiliano Rizzi, Writing by Hugh Bronstein and Helen Popper; Editing by Himani Sarkar)