* Argentine floods keep upward pressure on world food prices
* Water sits atop flat Pampas lands, more rain expected
* Local soy giant Los Grobo says soy planting delayed
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 3 Rains expected to hit
Argentina's grains belt this week will sustain the floods that
have fanned global supply worries by swamping and blocking
access to key soy, corn and wheat areas, local experts said on
Monday.
Importers need all the South American grains they can get
after a string of disappointing harvests from global
breadbaskets Russia, the United States and Australia.
International grains prices have soared this year on the
back of thin supplies and growing food demand while Argentine
farm output - particularly in key agricultural province Buenos
Aires - has come under pressure from months of heavy rains.
Even normal rainfall at this point poses a problem in
Argentina, the world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal.
"West, central and eastern Buenos Aires province are
flooded. This is flat land that does not have enough slant
toward the ocean to drain off. Logistics are in chaos because
the floods are crisscrossing over the roads," said Anthony
Deane, head of consultancy Weather Wise Argentina.
The National Weather Service said at least 10 millimeters
(0.4 inch) of rain fell in the heart of Argentina's farm belt -
Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Santa Fe and Entre Rios province - in the
24 hours through Monday morning.
"It was not a lot of rain but any added moisture at this
point sustains the flooding," Deane said.
Until the Sunday-Monday showers, the rate of soy and corn
planting had picked up as the weather moderated after the Pampas
was lashed by unusually harsh August-October storms.
Toward the end of this week, Deane said he expects 100 to
150mm to fall over 60 percent of Argentina's grains belt, while
the remaining 40 percent gets 40 to 50mm.
Soggy topsoils make it impossible for farmers to drive their
seeding machines - weighing about 30 tonnes each, fully
outfitted - over their fields without sinking in the mud.
The floods come at a bad time for consumer nations counting
on South American grains supply. Low stocks have squeezed
benchmark Chicago soy prices 22 percent higher this year while
corn is up 17 percent and wheat 31 percent.
The Buenos Aires town of Carlos Casares received 20 to 30mm
of rain early on Monday, said Eugenio Borras, a manager for
Argentine soy farming giant Los Grobo.
The company is based in the town, where soy planting is
running 50 percent slower than last year's pace.
"Everything in the center of Buenos Aires province is very
complicated. A lot of land is under water," said Borras, who
manages 25,000 hectares (62,000 acres) of soy cultivation for
Los Grobo.
"The worst part is the logistics. Farmers can't get to some
of their fields," he said.
As of last Thursday, the Argentine government said 58
percent of the 19.4 million hectares expected to be sown with
soy this season had been planted, lagging last season's seeding
tempo by 8 percentage points.
Growers had planted 63 percent of their corn by Thursday,
lagging last year's pace by 10 points, it said.
The Agriculture Ministry says the country could produce 55
million to 58 million tonnes of soybeans this season.
It sees 11.1 million tonnes of wheat output in the 2012/13
crop year, having cut its estimate from 11.5 million tonnes last
month. It also marked down the corn area to 4.7 million hectares
from a previous 4.97 million.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Argentina to
harvest 55 million tonnes of soy, 11.5 million tonnes of wheat
and 28 million tonnes of corn in the current 2012/13 crop year.