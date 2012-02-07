* Storms will come too late to help many corn fields
* Major world grains supplier Argentina hit by dry December
* Soy yields seen down by 20 percent, corn down by 30 pct
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 Rains this week in
Argentina may stanch soy losses after a drought chopped yields
by an estimated 20 percent and took as much as 30 percent off
the corn crop in the global food supplier, forecasters said on
Tuesday.
Storms are expected to sweep the country's Pampas
agricultural area on Wednesday. As global grains stocks tighten,
Argentine growers, government beancounters and sovereign
bondholders hope the showers will and refresh soy crops baked by
what has been an unforgiving Southern Hemisphere summer sun.
The U.S. government releases its monthly estimates for world
agricultural supply and demand on Thursday. Most analysts expect
the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lower its forecast of
2011/12 global soybean ending stocks due to smaller South
American crops.
"There will be irreversible losses to soy planted in
marginal growing areas such as western Buenos Aires province,
where soils started the season with a moisture deficit," said
Tomas Parenti, an agronomist with the Rosario grains exchange.
"Corn in the main grains belt has been hit even harder
because plants were trying to flower in December and early
January, at the height of the drought," Parenti added. "So even
if we get hard rains we are hoping for on Wednesday, they will
not help the corn that has already been lost."
Argentina supplies nearly half the world's soymeal, used for
animal feed, as well as soyoil, used for cooking and in the
booming international biofuels sector. The South American
country also provides about 12 percent of soybean exports, an
important source of protein for an increasingly hungry planet.
As world population grows to an estimated 9 billion by 2050,
demand for food and animal feed will nearly double, according to
the United Nations. Grains-exporting powerhouse Argentina will
be key to meeting those needs.
A lot, however, depends on the weather. Argentina's 2011/12
soy and corn harvests will be reduced by the hot, dry weather
that afflicted the Pampas late last year and in early January, a
government official said on Monday.
GOVERNMENT FINANCES
The adverse crop weather will add to government fiscal
challenges this year as Argentina faces fallout from a sluggish
world economy and Europe's debt crisis. Export taxes on soy and
related products account for about 5 percent of state revenue.
So bondholders as well as government finance officials have
joined Argentina's farmers in hoping for rain.
President Cristina Fernandez, who won re-election in 2011
thanks in part to years of strong growth in Latin America's No.
3 economy, is criticized by farmers for policies such as corn
export curbs and a 35-percent tax on soybean shipments.
But tempers have cooled since massive farm protests rocked
the Fernandez administration in 2008, as growers benefited from
high grains prices fueled by soaring world food demand.
Some private analysts say they expect 2011/12 corn to come
in as low as 17 million tonnes, down from 23 million in 2010/11,
dashing early-season hopes that Argentina might help replenish
global supplies after a lacklustre U.S. harvest.
Soy crop estimates have been knocked down to 47 million
tonnes and lower, compared with early-season forecasts of well
above 50 million tonnes and the previous year's production of
48.9 million tonnes.
Key farming provinces Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Cordoba are
expected to get a warm air front that will help produce rains
when it comes into contact with cooler air from the southern
Patagonia region, the National Meteorological Service said.
"This situation could produce storms on Tuesday and
Wednesday, some of which could reach a strong intensity," the
Service said in a statement.
