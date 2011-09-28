* Origins of Greek, Argentine crises strikingly similar
* Roubini favors Greek devaluation, EU leaders do not
By Guido Nejamkis and Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 As Europe tries to stem
Greece's slide towards a debt default, veterans of Argentina's
financial meltdown a decade ago still recall with pain how fast
their worst-case scenario became a reality.
On a Sunday in January 2002, with Argentina already deep in
crisis, Jorge Remes Lenicov had just been named Argentina's
economy minister when he took an unexpected call from the
country's president.
The order? To rush out an announcement that Argentina was
dumping the dollar peg of its currency, the cornerstone of its
"economic miracle" of the previous decade.
"'Jorge, people can't wait any longer, you have to speak
now,'" Remes recalls being told by then-president Eduardo
Duhalde, himself only days in the job after the crisis claimed
four leaders in just under two weeks.
A string of officials preceding Remes had already limited
cash withdrawals to $250 a week, carried out sporadic shutdowns
of banks and financial markets, and declared the world's
biggest-ever debt default.
To keep the financial system from collapsing, Remes
announced the devaluation and, later, a deeply unpopular plan
to freeze billions of dollars in bank deposits. The scars from
that crisis still linger today.
There are important differences between Argentina in 2002
and Greece in 2011.
Unlike Argentina, Greece has international backing in the
form of the euro zone, the single currency area that includes
powerful economies such as Germany and France.
European policymakers say Greece will not be kicked out of
the euro zone and forced to return to the drachma currency,
although they do express frustration with the pace of Greece's
belt-tightening to qualify for its rescue aid.
German leader Angela Merkel insists that a Greek default
will not be allowed either, saying it would undermine
confidence in the euro zone as a whole, even if financial
markets now accept some losses on Greek debt as inevitable.
And unlike Greece, Argentina was unable to rely on the
International Monetary Fund, which pulled the plug on aid when
it was most needed.
Nonetheless, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner last
weekend, in his bluntest warnings to date on the euro zone
crisis, raised the prospect of runs on banks if Europe does not
get a better grip on the crisis in the euro zone.
Some prominent economists have argued that Greece would be
better off quitting the euro zone and charting its own path out
of economic crisis.
"A return to a national currency and a sharp depreciation
would quickly restore competitiveness and growth, as it did in
Argentina and many other emerging markets that abandoned their
currency pegs," Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw the U.S. financial
crisis, wrote in the Financial Times last week.
Argentina's descent into devaluation and default has some
parallels with Greece that go beyond the violent street
protests that marked both crises.
Both countries had a set exchange rate, fiscal deficits,
heavy debts, high unemployment and were in recession.
Argentina's financial system was in a precarious state
after bank deposits shrank more than 20 percent in 2001.
Some Greeks are sending money out of the country, which
explains at least some of a fall of more than 10 percent in
deposits held at the country's banks so far this year.
Business and household deposit balances have shrunk by 50.3
billion euros, or 21.2 percent since the start of 2010 and
totaled 187 billion euros in July, based on central bank data.
But to date, there are no signs of the panic that engulfed
Argentina where savers, in the run-up to the devaluation,
searched for cash machines that still offered dollars.
The lessons of those chaotic months are sobering ones for
any government considering worst-case scenarios to cope with
financial crisis.
As Argentines rushed to open accounts under the names of
relatives to skirt limits on bank withdrawals, the government
tightened controls, empowered the central bank to keep banks
afloat and had it seize shares in the country's biggest private
bank, Banco Galicia, as collateral for bailout loans.
"We always thought that if the banks collapsed, we wouldn't
be able to leave the recession behind. Because if a bank goes
down, not only does this break up the payments chain, it also
leaves deposit-holders in the lurch," Remes told Reuters.
"Not one bank went bust," he added proudly.
'HATEFUL'
Keeping the banks alive through shock treatment had its
costs. Against a backdrop of angry demonstrations and political
tensions between Congress and the Supreme Court, the government
extended limits on cash withdrawals and banned bank transfers
altogether to keep the system from capsizing.
Although some deposits were freed up for certain purposes,
Remes had to tell hundreds of thousands of Argentines they
could not touch their $16 billion in savings for another one to
two years.
Demonstrations turned more violent and banks were forced to
protect themselves behind sheet metal.
"This was a very, very difficult decision because people
felt they had dollars and that those dollars were theirs, and
they were right ... but we were convinced if we didn't do this,
the situation would have been worse," Remes said.
"The corralito was hateful," he added, referring to the ban
on withdrawals. "But I had no other option, none at all."
Remes resigned as economy minister in late April 2002.
In Greece, there has been no talk of imposing controls or
limits on capital flows, which would break European Union
rules. To cover their funding gap, Greek banks have increased
their reliance on the European Central Bank by putting up
collateral, mainly government bonds.
To reassure depositors, a special fund to support bank
capital will have 30 billion euros in firepower once euro zone
parliaments ratify the new role of their broader euro zone
rescue fund in coming weeks.
Some economists, like Roubini, point to Argentina's
striking economic rebound since 2003 as proof that, with time,
the decision to walk away from its debt was the right one,
although the biggest boon for Latin America's No. 3 economy
came from soaring prices for its grains exports.
But behind the strong economic growth and job creation
lurks an inflation rate privately estimated at nearly 25
percent a year. Rather than a byproduct of the crisis,
Argentina's high inflation is linked to the current
government's high growth economic model as well as loose fiscal
and monetary policies.
Ten years after the crisis, Argentine banks have not
returned to making many long-term loans, focusing instead on
short-term consumer credit and hurting growth prospects.
Still plagued by lawsuits stemming from its default,
Argentina has been kept off global debt markets, financing
itself with central bank reserves and loans from the state
pensions system, which it nationalized in 2008.
Domingo Cavallo -- who returned as economy minister for a
second stint as Argentina's crisis built up from March to
December 2001 and who opposed default and devaluation -- warned
Greece against following the Argentine example.
"This alternative would be terrible, because the Greeks
would take euros out of the banks and send them abroad. They
would prefer to have euro bills instead of deposits, and we
know that is very traumatic," Cavallo told Reuters.
"Argentina completely lost international and domestic
credit," Cavallo said. "From every perspective, this 'solution'
that some are recommending to Greece ... had a very high cost
for the country and for its people."
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos in Athens;
Editing by William Schomberg)