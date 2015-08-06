BUENOS AIRES Aug 6 Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia on Thursday reported a 36.9 percent jump in net profit in the second quarter to 949 million pesos, slightly below market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for net profit of 971 million pesos. In the second quarter of 2014, the group which controls 95.1 percent of Argentina's biggest privately owned bank, Banco Galicia, posted net profit of 693.2 million pesos. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)