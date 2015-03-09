BUENOS AIRES, March 9 Argentina wants HSBC
Holdings Plc to repatriate $3.5 billion that it says
the bank's Argentine branch moved offshore to help clients evade
taxes and move capital abroad, the country's tax chief Ricardo
Echegaray said on Monday.
"Without tax collection, there is no government, there is no
public policy, there is no State, that is to say there is no
country," he said, according to a copy of the speech Echegaray
gave in Argentina's London embassy.
In November Argentina charged HSBC with helping more than
4,000 clients evade taxes by stashing their money in secret
Swiss bank accounts. HSBC Argentina rejected the charge, saying
it respected Argentine law.
Britain has asked Argentina for information about the South
American country's investigation into HSBC.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)