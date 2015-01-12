BRIEF-Ironbark Capital announces capital raising of up to $7.1 mln
* Rights issue of one fully paid share in Ironbark for every 8 ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES Jan 12 Argentina's Central Bank said on Monday it was suspending HSBC Bank Argentina's right to transfer money abroad for 30 days due to "irregularities" in such operations.
HSBC Bank Argentina failed to fulfill a pledge to fix the irregularities, the central bank said in a news statement, adding that it could reduce the suspension period if HSBC were to carry out the "necessary corrective measures."
WASHINGTON, March 26 Republican U.S. Representative Ted Poe resigned from the House Freedom Caucus on Sunday over the conservative legislative group's role in sinking a healthcare overhaul championed by President Donald Trump.