BUENOS AIRES Feb 19 The Argentine unit of HSBC Holdings Plc said on Thursday that the central bank lifted a ban it had placed on its international cash transfers.

In November, Argentina charged HSBC with helping more than 4,000 clients evade taxes by stashing their money in secret Swiss bank accounts. HSBC Argentina rejected the charge, saying it respected Argentine law.

The Argentine central bank placed the restriction on international fund transfers by HSBC Argentina on Jan. 12, citing irregularities.

Britain last week asked Argentina for information about the South American country's investigation into HSBC Holdings Plc, part of an international probe into allegations that the bank helped clients dodge taxes. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; editing by Matthew Lewis)