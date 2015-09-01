BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 Argentina's central bank on
Tuesday ordered HSBC Argentina to name a new president
and vice president within 24 hours, accusing the bank of failing
to establish necessary controls to prevent tax evasion and money
laundering.
Argentine authorities locked horns with HSBC in November
when it charged the bank with helping more than 4,000 clients
evade taxes by stashing their money in secret Swiss bank
accounts.
HSBC rejected the charge but Argentina said in March it
wanted HSBC to repatriate $3.5 billion that the Argentine tax
authorities said the bank had moved offshore.
The central bank said on Tuesday that HSBC's president,
Gabriel Martino, "had not directed the necessary measures to
mitigate and adequately address the prevention of money
laundering and the financing of terrorist activities."
Officials at HSBC were not immediately available to comment.
HSBC has consistently said it respected Argentine law.
Argentina's central bank has the authority to revoke the
licenses of officials who legally represent commercial banks
before the financial regulator.
Europe's largest bank faces probes in several countries into
allegations it helped clients dodge taxes.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Matthew Lewis)