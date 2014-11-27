BUENOS AIRES Nov 27 Argentina has charged HSBC
with aiding more than 4,000 citizens to evade taxes by
stashing their money in secret Swiss bank accounts, the
country's AFIP tax authority said on Thursday.
AFIP said it received the information on the secret accounts
from France, which last week placed HSBC's Swiss private banking
arm under formal investigation for possibly aiding tax evasion.
"We denounce the existence of an illegal platform created by
three banking entities (of HSBC) that are operating in
Argentina," Ricardo Echegaray, the head of Argentina's AFIP tax
agency, told a news conference.
"Its managers have intervened actively with the sole aim of
helping Argentine citizens avoid paying their taxes."
A company spokesman had no immediate comment.
Argentina's move comes as part of a global crackdown on
undeclared funds held in offshore havens, after the global
financial crisis strained government budgets and made the need
to maximize tax receipts more pressing.
Switzerland has become the world's biggest offshore
financial center thanks to strict banking secrecy laws in the
Alpine country.
Belgium last week charged HSBC Private Bank with tax fraud
and money laundering. Stolen personal details of HSBC clients in
Switzerland were passed on to Belgian and French authorities in
2010.
Earlier this month, AFIP accused Procter & Gamble,
the world's No. 1 household products maker, of tax fraud and
said it suspended its operations in the South American country.
AFIP did not say on Thursday it had suspended HSBC's
operations.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Walter Bianchi; Writing by
Sarah Marsh; Editing by Nick Zieminski)