WASHINGTON, June 6 Argentina has taken all the
requisite steps to revamp its economic data so far, but it must
still meet two more deadlines as it seeks to bring its data
quality in line with international standards, the International
Monetary Fund's board said on Friday.
The IMF, which requires accurate statistics to analyze the
world's economies, last year censured Argentina over failing to
improve its inflation and GDP growth data - but later signaled
Latin America's third-largest economy was making progress.
Argentina must now comply with the IMF's strict timeline for
data improvements, releasing new national consumer price index
(CPI) and revised GDP estimates by the end of March, and
conducting further actions to better align its data with
international standards by the end of September, and then by
February 2015.
"The executive board recognized the implementation of all
the specified actions it had called for at this juncture and the
initial steps taken by the Argentine authorities to remedy the
inaccurate provision of data," the board said in a statement.
Argentina revamped its consumer price index earlier this
year in a bid to win back the trust of financial markets after
years of blatantly underreporting inflation.
But the new index continues to clock inflation at well below
analysts' estimates and the government has stopped listing the
products measured, raising questions over how much the data is
being dragged down by price controls that the administration
puts on scores of food and household items.
The IMF board said it would next receive a progress report
on Argentina's efforts to improve its data on Nov. 14.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)