(Recasts; adds economic background and statement from Indec;
adds byline)
By Hugh Bronstein and Maximiliano Rizzi
BUENOS AIRES Nov 9 Argentina can be trusted to
provide accurate inflation estimates, the International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday as it lifted its censure of the
government's Indec statistics agency, which had published
questionable consumer price data for years.
President Mauricio Macri won office last year on a
free-markets platform that included revamping Indec, which had
long been accused by private economists of publishing inflation
data manipulated to make the economy look better than it was
under previous President Cristina Hernandez.
"Today's IMF board decision to remove the Declaration of
Censure is a testament to the extraordinary efforts made by the
new Argentinean administration to strengthen the national
statistics agency and produce reliable and trustworthy data,"
IMF chief Christine Lagarde said in a statement.
The IMF's censure had put Argentina at risk of official
sanctions that could have barred it from accessing financing.
According to Indec, consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in
September. October's inflation numbers are set to come out on
Thursday.
"The lifting of the censure will help consolidate the
restitution of public statistics, which Indec began in December
2015," the statistics agency said in a statement.
Just after his inauguration last December, Macri ordered
reforms aimed at increasing confidence in Latin America's No. 3
economy. He reduced energy subsidies, ditched grains export
taxes and lifted currency controls, allowing the peso
to weaken by more than 30 percent against the U.S. dollar.
But the economic revival and wave of foreign direct
investment that he promised would come in the second half of
this year have been slow to arrive.
Argentina is in recession and consumer prices are rising at
a double-digit pace, although the rate of increase has slowed as
the central bank's new inflation targeting policy takes hold.
The bank lowered its reference rate by 50 basis points to
26.25 percent on Tuesday, citing lower inflation expectations.
Analysts polled by the bank this month said they expect
inflation of 19.8 percent over the 12 months ahead, down from
21.3 percent in the prior month's survey.
(Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)