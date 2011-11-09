* Customs had demanded extra documents to clear imports

* Import trade halted for several hours

* Measure lifted after industry talks, protests (Recasts throughout, adds byline)

By Guido Nejamkis

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 Argentina's import trade was briefly paralyzed on Wednesday by a new customs requirement that officials scrapped several hours later following complaints by baffled import industry agents.

Trade in imported goods came to a halt for part of the day after the customs information system starting demanding banking documents to verify payment of the imported goods, import industry sources said.

"About 300 people gathered outside customs (headquarters). People were shouting because no one was coming out to explain. After all our complaints they finally told us that the new requirement had been scrapped," said one import industry agent, asking not to be named.

"We lost a whole day's business, at a high price because we'll still have to pay for storage, trucks," the agent added.

Miguel Ponce, a representative of the CIRA importers group, told Reuters authorities reversed the new clearance requirement after negotiations with the chamber.

Importers often complain about rule changes and other interventionist measures by customs officials, which are widely seen as being ordered by recently re-elected President Cristina Fernandez.

Fernandez's center-left administration has frequently intervened in foreign trade over the last four years with unorthodox measures aimed at bolstering local industry and the trade surplus, a pillar of government economic policy.

