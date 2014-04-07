BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Mexico's Inbursa, owned by businessman Carlos Slim, told Argentine stock market regulators on Monday that it has cut its stake in Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF to 4.8 percent.
Inbursa told Argentina's National Securities Commission in a letter that it sold $26 million in YPF stock on the New York Stock Exchange.
The sale of shares comes as Argentina tries to attract investment to its vast Patagonian shale oil and gas formation called Vaca Muerta, or Dead Cow.
Argentina took control of 51 percent of YPF from Spain's Repsol in 2012. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz)
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer
