UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina's industrial production contracted 5.9 percent in March from the same month last year, the government said on Friday, marking the eighth consecutive monthly loss in factory output due in part to weakness in the auto-making sector.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 2.4 percent drop during the month, according to the median forecast.
Factory output shrank 1.8 percent in March as measured against February, according to a statement from the INDEC national statistics institute.
The year-on-year figure was seasonally adjusted while the March versus February figure non-seasonally adjusted. (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources